Salvador “S.L.” Leonard Locascio, age 96, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Salvador was a native of Napoleonville and a longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Liturgy of the Word Service will be conducted by Deacon Bill Dunkleman at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

S.L. is survived by his daughter, Lynn Locascio Links and husband Bob of Houma; grandchildren, David A. LeBoeuf, Jr. and wife Gwen, of New Orleans; Ryan Matthew LeBoeuf and fiancé, Raven Smith of Houma; and Brooke LeBoeuf Wilson, and husband Sean, also of Houma; and great-grandchildren, Alyson McElroy, Max LeBoeuf, and Ben LeBoeuf; sisters, Antoinette Butcher and Gloria Rhodes; niece, Allyson Leonard; nephews, Craig Hutchinson, Glenn Hutchinson, and Wayne Rhodes.

S.L. is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Vitale Locascio; longtime companion, Jackie Crum; parents; Leon Locascio and Welma Locascio Songe; son-in-law, David LeBoeuf, Sr.

S.L. was a loving father to his only daughter and adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren. S.L. was proudly known as a Band Director for many years and retiring after 33 years of teaching; he was a blessing to many students over the decades and touched many lives. S.L. was a director and member of Houma-Terrebonne Community Band for over 30 years. Anyone who knew S.L. knew he loved golfing, teaching, dancing, and telling stories. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army/Airforce during WWII.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Houma-Terrebonne Community Band P.O. Box 1743 Houma, LA 70361.

