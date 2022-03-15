Sammy Lusco

Sammy Joseph Lusco, aged 26 years, a native and resident of Houma earned his heavenly wings on Sunday March 13, 2022 at 7:10 AM.

A visitation in his honor will be held on Thursday March 17, 2022 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home. A memorial liturgy of the word will be held at 7:00 PM.

Sammy is survived by his loving parents, Sam and Michelle Lusco; brothers Eric, Sean and sister Megan Lusco; girlfriend Lauren and her son Beckham St. Martin; grandparents Elray and Gail Scott.

Sammy was employed at Sams Audio and Sams Firearms. He was an avid dragracer and loved competing in the NHRA dragracing circuit with his father. He loved and cherished being with family and friends, always bringing a smile to everyone. He will be greatly missed and was loved by all.

