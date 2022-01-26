Samuel Dale Kinnard, (78), was called home to our Heavenly Father on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 3:16pm. He was a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana for many years and a resident of Ellisville, Mississippi for the last few years.

Sam graduated from St. Francis de Sales Boys School in 1961. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1962 to 1966. He attended Nicholls State University and graduated with a Bachelors in Business Administration and a Masters of Business Administration. Sam’s passions were his love for his children, grandchildren, his dog Buddy, baseball, and old western movies. He touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed by his family who loved him dearly and friends who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held at 12:00pm followed by a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00pm on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 8594 E. Main St., Houma, LA.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Cunningham Kinnard; his daughter, Jill Kinnard; son, Rhett Kinnard; grandsons, Brennan St. John, Colin St. John, Evan Mouton, and Christian Mouton; brothers, Bo Kinnard (Barbara) and Billy Kinnard (Cynthia); sisters, Rae Jean Gros (Davis) and Lori Detiveaux (Mark); a sister-in-law Joyce Lamkin (Elmer) and a brother-in-law David Cunningham and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel F. Kinnard and Ezelle Luke Kinnard.

The family would like to thank the Mississippi Veterans Home in Collins, MS and SouthernCare Hospice for the kind and compassionate care extended to Sam.