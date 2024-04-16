Samuel Sims, Jr., 40, a native and resident of Gray, gained his wings on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am.

He is survived by his daughter, Mya Sims; father, Samuel Sims, Sr. and wife Catherine; siblings, Tanika Guidroz and Lorraine Carter and husband Kenneth; and numerous aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Monica Robinson Sims; maternal grandparents, Joyce and Joseph Robinson; and paternal grandparents, Loraine and Samuel James Sims.

Samuel, Jr. will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.