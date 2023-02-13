Sandie Marie Pontiff, 38, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on February 10, 2023.

She is survived by her children, Brayden and Krysta; father, Randy Hebert; sister, Monique Hebert Wernich (Austin Wernich); aunts, Bobbie Pontiff and Lori Burney; uncle, Dale Hebert and Ricky Hebert; paran, Ronald Scott; cousins, Helena Scott Fontenot, Andree’ Scott, and Angelle Hebert; grandparents, Diane and Jeswood Hebert.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Chris Ann Pontiff Hebert; nanny, Martha Pontiff Scott; maternal grandparents, Edward and Joann Pontiff; and uncle, Rudy Hebert. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.