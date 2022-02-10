March 29, 1951 – February 8, 2022

Sandra A. Remondet, 70, a native and resident of Reserve, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

She is survived by her children, Chad (Teresa) Dragon, Brandy (Troy) Mayeux, and Sandra “Sandy” (Joey) Trosclair; grandchildren, Shane (Katelynn) Weber, Seth (Christina) Weber, Bryce Dragon, Taylor Mayeux, Brianna Mayeux, Bethany Mayeux, Talia Mayeux, Gage (Bailey) Sorapuru, and Brodie Trosclair; great-grandchildren, Aurora and Samuel; and brothers, Hubert “Butch” (Linda) Remondet Jr. and Johnny (Stacy) Remondet.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert Remondet Sr. and Mildred Remondet.

Sandra enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, godchildren, and her “adopted” grandchildren. She loved watching her Saints and Cubs games as well as her grandchildren whenever she could.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

