November 4, 1962 – March 16, 2022

Sandra Ann Scott, 59, a lifelong resident of Houma, passed away on March 16, 2022.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 21, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma, at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the Rogers Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Nolan Gerard Scott; daughters, Kristy Scott and Serena Handy; son, Sheldon Scott; mother, Delores Marcel LeBouef brothers, Michael LeBouef and Billy LeBouef; grandchildren, Averie, Shyanne, Shawn and Tanner.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Scott; father, Ray LeBouef; 1sister.

