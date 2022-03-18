Sandra Ann Scott

November 4, 1962 – March 16, 2022

Sandra Ann Scott, 59, a lifelong resident of Houma, passed away on  March 16, 2022.



Visitation will be held Monday, March 21, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma, at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the Rogers Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Nolan Gerard Scott;  daughters, Kristy Scott and Serena Handy; son, Sheldon Scott; mother, Delores Marcel LeBouef  brothers, Michael LeBouef and Billy LeBouef; grandchildren, Averie, Shyanne, Shawn and Tanner.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Scott; father, Ray LeBouef; 1sister.



Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

 

