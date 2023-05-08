Sandra Dupre Boudreaux, 75, of Gray, passed away on peacefully surrounded by family on May 6, 2023.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday May 10, 2023 at Covenant Church on West Park Ave, in Houma, La. The visitation will begin at 9:00am until service time starting at 11:00am.

She is survived by her husband, Allen Boudreaux Jr, son, Benjamin Hebert (Heidi), daughter, Nicole Linton (Michael), step-daughter, Dodi Nesbit (Guy), brothers, Wade Dupre, Thomas Dupre, Douglas Dupre, sisters, Charlotte Champagne, Dorthy Bergeron, grandchildren, Kimberly Linton Billiot (Adam), Brooke Hebert Tarver (Michael), followed by 3 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mereld Dupre and Cecile Malbrough Dupre, and one daughter, Shawn Marie Hebert.

