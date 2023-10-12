Sandra Hill Young, born on March 29, 1945 in Paducah, Texas to Ivy Betty and John Adney. She was one of three children, her sister Alene and a brother Raymond. Both of her parents passed away while she was young, her father when she was 7 and her mother 12. Sandra moved to South Louisiana to live with her brother Raymond, his wife and their two daughters Helen and Malia. Only being a few years older than the girls she was raised as one of them.

Sandra was married in 1966, and had two children, a son Robert B. Young (Leslie Hebert Young) and a daughter Laura Young Addington (Race Addington). In 1972, the family moved to Lagos, Nigeria then later on to Stavanger, Norway in 1976. In 1978, Sandra divorced and moved her family back to South Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish. Sandra worked in various positions including Real Estate agent, a tax collector at the Sheriff’s Office, Administrative Assistant at Texaco, and flooring sales before deciding to follow her dreams of being a nurse. Sandra went back to nursing school in 1994 and worked at the Cardiovascular Institute of the South, before retiring in 2015.

Sandra was deeply devoted to her family, her friends, her animals, her community and helping others. Sandra was a longtime member and held various roles of The American Business Women’s Association local chapter. She volunteered with an organization called “Team Spirit” which sponsored a camp to support and encourage teens in the community. Sandra was also a regular attendee of the La Petite Theater, where she enjoyed going with her friends.

Sandra has six grandchildren, Sully Rollins, Erin Boudreaux, Bridgette Young Howden (Carter), Justin Young, Jared Young and Lola Addington. She also has three great-grandchildren. Abigail and Elise Howden, and Vonn Golman.

Sandra is survived by her kids and all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and all siblings.

A memorial visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave., Gray, LA from 4:00 pm until the memorial service at 7:00 pm.

