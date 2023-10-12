Sandra Lee Billiot

Sandra Lee D. Billiot, 75, a native of Mathews and resident of Raceland, passed away on October 8, 2023.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 13, 2023 from 9am until mass at 11:30am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Thibodaux, LA. Burial will take place in St. Mary Nativity Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, married on June 6, 1964, Garield J. Billiot Sr.; sons, Garield J. Billiot Jr., Darren P. Billiot, and Yancy A. Billiot; brother, Gary A. Dufrene; sisters, Gale D. Bordlee and Sally D. Griffin; grandchildren, Sage M. Billiot and Avery J. Billiot.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Esward A. Dufrene and Gloria Ledet Dufrene.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Deedy Comeaux and to her nurse, Dori Lafleur, for their care and support.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.