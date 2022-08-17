Sandra Mahler

September 18, 1952 – August 15, 2022

Sandra Boudreaux Mahler, 69, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on August 15, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Thibodaux Funeral Home, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. Visitation will resume on Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux from 8:00am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

She is survived by her daughters, Shannon Talbot and husband, Jeremi, Angelle Mahler, and Michelle Loupe and husband, L.J.; grandchildren, Sydney Knoblock, Sophie Knoblock, Landen Loupe, and Libby Loupe; six sisters, Mary Louise Benoit, Sue (Gerald) Simoneaux, Anna Lee (Robert) Tregre, Audrey (Kenneth) Borne, Debra (Leonard) Folse, and Florence Boudreaux, three brothers, Junius (Lynn) Boudreaux and Melvin (Lila) Boudreaux.

She was preceded in death by her husband Shelton Mahler; her mother and father Florence and Junius Boudreaux; her sisters Mary Ann Borne, and Mildred Daigle.