Sandra Marie Burch, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana, passed away on May 31, 2023, at the age of 76.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Monday, June 5, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at St. John the Evangelist. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM in the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Lonnie Burch Sr.; her children, Tammy Ledet, Dale Ledet (Tara); her stepchildren, Jennifer Beard (Michael), Lonnie Burch Jr. (Francis); her grandchildren, Hailey (Jarek), Katie, Nicolette (beloved pet Frankie), Chelsea, Natalie, Demi (Noah), Shelby, and Jaxon; sisters; Kathleen Chiasson, Lorraine Diaz (Roland), and Karen Harris (Billy Sr.); 5 nephews and 4 nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin, Sr. and Odette Naquin; her daughter, Stacy Domangue; brother Calvin Naquin Jr.; brothers-in-law, Glen Martin, “Big” Paul Esteve, Chester Chiasson; sister-in-law,, Janet Naquin; nieces Holly Naquin and Laurie Harris.

Sandsi, as she was known to many, was a devout member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church for 47 years.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.