Sandra “Prissy” Smith Grace, 86, died Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 AM. Born May 14, 1937, she was a native of East Baton Rouge, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 from 8:30 AM until service time at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM at the church. A burial will be held at Grace Cemetery in Plaquemine, LA at 3:00 PM.

She is survived by her children, Brigid Himel (Eddie), Tara Ayo (Chris), Fran Crochet (Keith), William Grace, IV (Leilani); grandchildren, Alyce Crochet, Allen Crochet, Beau Crochet, Gretchen Donnes, Sarah Himel, Mary Catherine Chenier, Elizabeth Pharis, Laughlin Grace, Kirkland Grace, Daniel Grace, Sofia Grace; 9 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Laughlin Grace, III; parents, Hadley Sidney Smith and Lula Mae Whitty Smith; brother, Hadley Smith.

The family would like to thank all of her caregivers for the compassion they have given.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Saint Joseph Elementary School.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sandra “Prissy” Grace, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.