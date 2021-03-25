Sandra “Sandee” Vinson

December 02, 1947 – March 21, 2021

Sandra “Sandee” Chruma Vison, 73, she received her glory in God and went home to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Sandee was a native of Alexandria, LA and a resident Houma, LA.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. Ministry Services will begin following visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home for 11:00am with burial after services in St. Francis de Sales #2.

Sandra is survived by her son, Brenden Kyle Vinson and brothers, Gary and Anne Chruma, Robin and Mona Chruma and Douglas and Kim Chruma; her nieces, April Mascarelli, Andee Dazee, and Lacee Cavalier; great nephews, Lee Lena Jr, Lyle and Aaron Dazee, Rowan, Rush, and Lucy Cavalier, Kelly Chruma Jr., great nieces, Brittany Chruma, Leslie Lynn Chruma, Hailie Dazee, Ella and Emma Dazee.

Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Helen Jones Chruma; nephews, Jeremy Chruma, Robin Leslie Chruma; great nephews, Garrett Chruma.

Sandra was retired from Glisbar Insurance Company where she ran the insurance department for TPSB.

Sandra was a loving mother, sister and friend.

She will be greatly missed.

“His Lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.” –Matthew 25:21 “KJV”