Sandra Sevin Theriot, 66, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on June 4, 2023.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 9, 2023 from 9:30am to 11am, with the Mass of Christian Burial to begin 11am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, O’Neil T. Theriot; children, Nicole Hebert Hayes and husband Johnny, O’Neil T. Theriot Jr. and wife Amber; grandchildren, Gabriel Theriot, Adriella Theriot, Hannah Thibodaux, and Jobe Thibodaux; mother, Diane Sevin; sister, Lori Thibodaux and husband Mark; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Leeroy Sevin; brothers, Thomas Sevin and Leepaul Sevin; and sister, Grace Sevin.

Sandra was a very adventurous person who enjoyed traveling across the country with her loving husband. They would travel on their motorcycle seeing new places and enjoying each others company. She was known as a hard worker; always interested in learning new things. She was smart, independent and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter.

