In Loving Memory of Sandy Marie Lirette

Sandy Lirette was, a radiant soul whose love knew no bounds, passed away peacefully on April 27th, 2024 at the age of 56, surrounded by her cherished family. She leaves behind a legacy of warmth, creativity, and boundless affection that will forever light our paths.

Born on July 22nd 1967 and a native of Houma, LA, Sandy was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, and friend. She lived a life filled with love and laughter, touching the hearts of all who crossed her path.

She is survived by her daughters Megan LeBoeuf, Rachel Punch, and MerSadies Kenny as well as her grandchildren Braydon, Alyssa, London, Lennox, and Roselynn, their laughter echoing through the years as a testament to the deep connection they shared. She is survived by her mother Evelyn Lirette and siblings Paula, Carla, and Jody.

She is preceded in death by her father Allen Paul Lirette and grandson Jasper.

Family was the cornerstone of Sandy’s life, and her love for her grandchildren was unparalleled. She delighted in their laughter, cherished every moment spent together, and imparted upon them the wisdom of a lifetime. Her love will continue to guide them as they navigate life’s journey.

Sandy’s heart overflowed with love not only for her family but also for her furry companions. She found solace and companionship in the company of her beloved pets, whose unconditional love brought her immeasurable joy and comfort.

A true artist at heart, Sandy found beauty in every brush stroke and every stitch. She enjoyed being a seamstress, scrap booker, and quilter. Her passion for art was evident in every piece she created, each one a reflection of her vibrant spirit and boundless creativity. Through her art, she brought joy and inspiration to all who beheld it.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 2, 2024 from 9am to 12pm, with the funeral service to begin at 12pm, at Samart funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in St. Elie Cemetery.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.