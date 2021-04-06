August 21, 1930 – April 4, 2021

Sarah Arcement Legendre, 90, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 11:14 PM. Born August 21, 1930 she was a native of Raceland and resident of Thibodaux.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Keith (Maryln) Legendre of Raceland, Ronnie (Hope) Legendre of Thibodaux, Tommy Legendre of New Orleans, Martha (Gary) Legendre Folse Suer of Thibodaux; grandchildren, Penny Legendre Scott, Ian Legendre, Sarah Legendre, Wesley Legendre, Derek Legendre, Craig Legendre, Rebekah Bernard, Jordan Folse; 5 great grandchildren; step grandchildren, Michelle F. Himel, Melissa F. Schoonover, Nelson E. Folse, Alisha Suer, Gary S. Suer; numerous step great grandchildren; siblings, Andrew Arcement and Doris Arcement Daigleneault.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd J. Legendre; parents, Furcy and Sarah Champagne Arcement; son, Barry Legendre; son in law, Nelson Folse, Jr.; great grandson, Tre’ L. Scott; brothers, Murray Arcement, Morgan “Pip” Arcement, Howard Arcement, Clara A. Pasqua, Bella A. Pitre and Della A. Blanchard.

The family would like to thank the staff, nurses and doctors of Thibodaux Healthcare, St. Catherine’s Hospice, Family Doctor Clinic and the Digestive Health Center for their care.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.