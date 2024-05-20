Sarah Foret Pellegrin, 82, a native and resident of Dulac, LA; passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 10:20pm.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday; May 22, 2024 from 5:00pm until 9:00pm and continue on Thursday, May 23, 2024 from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11:00am with burial to follow in Holy Family Cemetery in Dulac, LA.

Sarah is survived by her loving family; her husband of twelve years, Harry Pellegrin; children, Sybil Foret, Noah Foret Jr “Pinky”, (Peggy), Marie Young “Bonnie”, Errol Foret (Caffie), Cecilia Williams “Merril” (Jessie), Sheryl Cantrelle (Roland), John Foret “Barry” (Rena), Glenn Foret (Sherry), Merlin Foret (Katina), Julie Heflin (Graham), Marissa Gregoire (Wiggis Jr.); brothers, Cyrus Parfait and John Parfait; twenty-one loving grandchildren, thirty-six great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren.

Sarah is preceded in passing by her parents, Joseph and Edna Trosclair Parfait; first husband; Noah E. Foret Sr.; five loving sisters and two loving brothers.

Sarah was a loving wife, mother, and a very good cook. She loved her family time, her family and their gatherings. She was a very special person who was committed to her family and her Faith in the Catholic Church. She was the Matriarch of her family. She devout and faithful parishioner of Holy Family Church and had a devotion to Our Blessed Lady and Her Rosary.

The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice, Terrebonne General Health System, Fathers Antonio and Nathaniel for all the love and care given to Sarah and family in their time of need.

