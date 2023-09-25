Sarah Lynn Lain, 40, a native of Texas and a resident of Houma, fell asleep on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

A memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm on Friday, September 29, 2023, starting with a dinner of celebration and followed by an Eastern Star service along with the Knights Templars and Honor Guard, at Unity Lodge 267 F & M, 1029 Bayou Black Dr., Houma, LA.

She is survived by her parents, Sandra Cathey Lain and Michael Arthur Lain; fur babies, Harley and Georgie; brother, Jared Lain and wife, Heather Jackson Lain; godsiblings, Nathan Stephens, Michael Burleson, and Kelley Hill; goddaughter, Lillith Hill and her two grandsons, Lionel and Daniel; and many extended family members from coast to coast.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Millard Lain; and maternal grandmother, Fay Cathey.

Sarah loved art and crafting. She was initiated into the Order of The Eastern Star on, March 18, 2018, and she was active in the order as The Worthy Matron of A.W. Connely #117 in Houma.

Sarah’s favorite quote was: I am the daughter of the King who is not moved by the world. For my God is with me and goes before me. I do not fear, because I am his. He has called me by name, and I am his.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.