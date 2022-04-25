Sarah Ross

September 4, 1929 – April 23, 2022

Sarah Nell Faulkner Ross, age 92, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. She was a native of Anniston, AL and longtime resident of Houma, La. She was a resident of Covington, La for the last 13 years.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at First Baptist Church of Houma Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Terrebonne Memorial Park Cemetery.

Sarah is survived by her daughters, Myra Potter (Stephen), Brenda Biggs (Vaughn), Cindy Elias (Mark); grandchildren, John Stephen Potter, II (Jamie Clark), Micah Potter, Jared Potter, Tonya Biggs (Renee’), Kyndra Yamaguchi (Troy), Lexi Biggs, Sarah Biggs, Aubrey Beck (Kade), Ross Elias, Ansley Brubaker (Andrew); great-grandchildren, Ophelia Biggs (Matthew Nunes), Beverly Yamaguchi, Lucille Yamaguchi; and great-great-grandchild, Violet River Nunes.

Sarah is preceded in death by her husband, Billy C. Ross; parents, George Thomas Faulkner and Elma Windom Faulkner; brothers, George Faulkner, James Faulkner, Luther Faulkner, and Horace Faulkner.

Sarah was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church since 1954 and served as the four-year-old Sunday school teacher, as well as singing in the church choir. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.