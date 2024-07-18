October 29, 2001 – July 13, 2024

Savannah Kathryn Tujague, 22, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on July 13, 2024.

Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, July 20, 2024 from 9am to 12pm, with the memorial service to begin at 12pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in St. Fancis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.

She is survived by her parents, Richard and Bobby Jo Tujague; brother, Cody Tujague; grandparents, Caliste A. Callahan III, John L. Tujague, Judy Stiner, and Bill Burcalow (Corrine); aunts, Tricia Betcher, Kelly Rodrigue (Eric); uncle, Jason Tujague; and numerous cousins and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Thea Claire Tujague; fiancé, Brennan Voisin; grandmother, Glenda Callahan; uncle, Dennis Burcalow; and her great grandparents.

Savannah lived life to the fullest. She wasn’t’ afraid of anything and had a “go get ’em” attitude towards life. She had much pride in her work as a CNA and was a very social person who enjoyed meeting new people. In her younger years, she enjoyed dancing at Benita’s Dance Studio and playing volleyball, especially with her Dad as her coach. Savannah’s greatest joy in life was being a mother to Thea, whom she loved with all her heart. Her spare time was spent caring for her daughter and her family. Savannah will be missed greatly but never forgotten.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.