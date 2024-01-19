Scott “Dave” David Price Jr., 34, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on January 11, 2024.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 20, 2024 from 9am to 11am, with the Memorial Mass to begin at 11am, at St. Louis Catholic Church. Burial will be held Monday, January 22, 2024 at 1pm in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

He is survived by his parents, Scott Price Sr., Tammy Sons, and Joby Sons; sister, Tandi Ramezani; brother in law, Sina Ramezani; niece, Ava Ramezani; nephew, Cyrus Ramezani; grandparents, Caroll and Carol Bergeron; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George Price and Lua Rita Price.

Dave was a machinist who enjoyed fishing, boating, drawing, and tinkering with gadgets. He loved his family and friends and would do anything for them. He was loyal, kind, and comforting. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.