Scott James Fields, 51, died Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Born March 12, 1973, he was a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 9, 2024 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs Office Rifle Range on Savanne Rd. in Houma.

He is survived by his daughter, Kaylie Fields; companion, Lacie Gillen and her children, Rowen, Gavin, Emma and Ezra Gillen; mother, Sandra LeBouef Fields; brother, Kyle Fields (Meredith); nieces and nephews, Caroline Fields, Alyssa Fields, Kade Fields.

He is preceded in death by his father, James Anthony Fields.