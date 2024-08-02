Scott James Fields

Carroll N. J. Clement
August 2, 2024
Alfred F Blair, Jr.
August 2, 2024
Carroll N. J. Clement
August 2, 2024
Alfred F Blair, Jr.
August 2, 2024

Scott James Fields, 51, died Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Born March 12, 1973, he was a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 9, 2024 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs Office Rifle Range on Savanne Rd. in Houma.


He is survived by his daughter, Kaylie Fields; companion, Lacie Gillen and her children, Rowen, Gavin, Emma and Ezra Gillen; mother, Sandra LeBouef Fields; brother, Kyle Fields (Meredith); nieces and nephews, Caroline Fields, Alyssa Fields, Kade Fields.

He is preceded in death by his father, James Anthony Fields.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

August 2, 2024

Clyde M. Bergeron, Sr.

Read more