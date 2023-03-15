Scott John LeBlanc, 53, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 11:51pm. Scott was a native of Morgan City, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Houma, LA on Monday, March 20, 2023 from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at St. Francis Cathedral at 10:00am with burial in St. Eloi Church Cemetery.

Scott is survived by his loving family; his wife, Mandy Vauclin LeBlanc; his mother, Janice Chaisson LeBlanc; daughters, Elizabeth Marie LeBlanc, Alayna Claire LeBlanc, Kirsty Michelle Richard; siblings, Michael LeBlanc, Michelle LeBlanc Porth; grand-daughter, Laiken Rose Gros.

Scott is preceded in passing by his father, Gerard “Jerry” LeBlanc. Scott was a proud and loving husband and father. He was an avid LSU fan who enjoyed golf, fishing, hunting, and cooking for family and friends. Scott will be missed by all; he is loved dearly and will forever be remembered.