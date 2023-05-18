Scott Michael DeHart

Scott Michael DeHart, 53, a native of Houma and a resident of Prentiss, Mississippi, passed away on  Saturday, May 13, 2023.


A Memorial Service will be held in his honor at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, on Saturday May 20th, 2023, starting at 3:00pm until 6:00pm.

He is survived by sons, Dustin DeHart (Taylor), Tyler DeHart; brothers, Farell DeHart, Carlton DeHart, Wayne Authement, Perry Authement; sister, Taira LeBouef; and one grandson, Leelen DeHart.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas DeHart and Sylvia LeBouef; step-father, Larry LeBouef; brothers, Dwayne DeHart, David Paul LeBouef, Ricky Boudreaux, and Kevin Boudreaux.


Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

