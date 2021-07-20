Scott Roussel

April 13, 1981 – July 16, 2021

Scott Michael Roussel, age 40, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021. Scott was a longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, July 24, 2021 beginning at 11:00 am. Until 1:00 p.m. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date.

Scott is survived by his parents, Carolyn Thibodeaux Roussel and Milton Roussel, Jr.; children, Devin, Kayden, and Jaken Roussel and their mother, Brandy Billiot; grandson, Bentley Roussel; brother, Jason Roussel and wife Amy; nephew, Ethan Roussel; niece, Jaylynn Roussel. Scott is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.

Scott is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Milton, Sr. and Lucille Roussel; maternal grandparents, Ivy and Norma Thibodeaux; cousin, Rhonda Roussel.

Scott was a fun, loving, and all-around guy who loved his family dearly and adored his three sons, niece and nephew. Anyone who knew Scott, knew he was an outdoorsman and loved fishing, ATV’s, dirt bikes and loved sports. Scott loved fitness and was known to always be at the gym. Scott will be dearly missed by all who knew him, his legacy lives on through his family and will always be remembered for his energy and strong-willed personality.

