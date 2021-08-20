July 18, 1992 ~ August 19, 2021 (age 29)

Sequoia Oneal Williams, 29, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away at 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the New First Corinthian Baptist Church, 1114 Church Street in Houma. Everyone will be required to wear face masks in the building at all times. Burial will follow in Halfway Cemetery.

He is survived by his children, Yh’sir and Sy’mir Williams; parents, Shelia Johnson and Lawyer Williams, Jr.; brother, Le0 White, Jr.; sisters, Sable White, Lameka W. Simmons, Laquantis, Melissa and Miesha Williams; companion, Y’Kea Tember; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Titus R. White; paternal grandparents, Lawyer, Sr. and Helen Williams; maternal grandparents, Henderson, Jr. and Esther C. Johnson.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.