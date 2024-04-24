Severn Paul Berger, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, April 12, 2024, at the age of 62. Born on June 21, 1961, in Houma, LA, self-employed businessman and former owner of Berger Door Company. Severn was known for his meticulous nature and dedication to his family.

Severn was the beloved husband of Georgana DeHart Berger for 19 years and the proud father of Aisha Billiot (Craig), Justin Billiot (Melanie), and Ben Billiot (Alexis); grandchildren, Kanin, Leigh-Ann, Keyliah, Kianna, Kalli, and Kiyomi; sister Christie Phillips (Tommy Joe) and brother Allan Berger; mother-in-law, Katie DeHart; brother-in-law, Mitchell DeHart (Kacie), sister-in-law, Annette Alleman (Gary), Robbi Michel (Warren), Kayla Frickey (Brad), and beloved aunt, Marilyn Berger and uncle, Warren Berger. He is also survived by his loving nieces, Nicole (Corey), Carly Joe, Rebecca, Tanner, and Lucy; nephews, Josh, Nicholas, Jordy, Kameron, Logan, Brooks, Dylan, Wesley, Gunner, Reed, and his God-child, Richard Burton III (Sound).

Severn was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Berger and Hazel Berger; infant brother, Raymond Berger, Jr.; father-in-law, Leigh DeHart; brother-in-law, Wesley DeHart; his special aunts, Florence Barnes, Billie Flueche and uncle, Grover Barnes; and his beloved pets, Sugar, midnight, Snoball, and Red.

With a love for the holidays, Severn delighted in decorating for Christmas each year, often embracing the festive spirit with the Griswold Christmas theme. His commitment to his family and his community was unwavering, leaving a lasting impression on all who knew him. Severn’s passion for hunting, tending to his vegetable garden and fruit trees, and his former crawfish pond brought him joy throughout his life.

A visitation to celebrate Severn’s life and legacy will be held on Friday, April 26, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. His Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Burial to be held at a later date.

In memory of Severn Paul Berger, may he rest in peace. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made to Covenant Church.

The family would like to thank Dr. Craig Wade and staff, Dr. David Rau and staff, Dr. Gregory Midoh, David Hagen and staff, Dr. Nicholas Rome and staff, Dr. Sarah Haydel and staff, Dr. Ugo Ezema, Dr. Andrea Lorio and staff, TGMC CCU staff, CIS and staff, and the staff of Mary Bird Perkins.