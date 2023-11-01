Seymour R. Waguespack, Jr., 62, a native and resident of Union, LA and resident of Thibodaux, LA died peacefully on October 31, 2023 with his beloved wife at his side.

He was a humble Christian man who found satisfaction with the simple things in life. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to everyone he knew. Better known as “Moe” to most, he was an avid year round bass fisherman who enjoyed the peace and solitude of nature. He was a 35 year retiree of Motiva/Shell who was a dedicated employee. Moe was a devout Catholic who trusted in his Lord’s Divine Mercy. His kind heart will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Vacherie, LA from 8:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Julie A. Waguespack; sons, Brett Waguespack (Jordyn), Corey Dauzat (Natalie); daughters, Jana Waguespack Didia(Obi), Callie Dauzat (Hayden Falgout); grandchildren, Jayden, Abigail and Grace Didia, Ava and Eloise Dauzat; brothers, Kurt Waguespack, Steve Waguespack (Elizabeth); sisters, Tanya Mitchell (Morris), Karen Minvielle (Michael), Michele Smiley (Jimmy, Jr.) and Alice Waggenspack (Lee); mother in law, Paulette Amedee.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Seymour R. Waguespack, Sr. and Catherine T. Waguespack; father in law, Nolan J. Amedee.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.