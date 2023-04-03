Sgt. Nick N. Pepper, 44, died Sunday, April 2, 2023. Born May 18, 1978 he was a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 8:00 am until service time at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 am at the church with burial following at Saint James Chapel Mausoleum in Choctaw.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Christie Ordoyne Pepper; children, Patience Pepper, Gracie Pepper, Nicholas Pepper, II; mother, Sharon Pepper.

He is preceded in death by his father, Neal Pepper.

He served in law enforcement for over 24 years, working at the Houma Police Department, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and continued his career with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office as a Detective Sergeant. He received numerous commendations throughout his career.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.