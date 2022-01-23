August 31, 1963 – January 21, 2022

Shane David Hymel, 58, a native of Houma and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on January 21, 2022.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his daughter, Logan Hymel; granddaughter, Olivia LeBlanc; sister, Casey Hymel; niece and Godchild, Jade Clement; and uncle, Chris Hymel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Linda Hymel; grandparents, Isaac and Hilda Hymel, Lloyd Sr. and Theresa Hebert; and uncles, Lloyd Hebert Jr. and David Hebert.

Shane enjoyed hunting, and riding his motorcycle. He was a good friend and loving father, Poppy, son, and brother.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.