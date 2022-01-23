Shane David Hymel

Damien Paul Griffin
January 23, 2022
John “Tiger” LeBoeuf, Sr.
January 23, 2022

August 31, 1963 – January 21, 2022

Shane David Hymel, 58, a native of Houma and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on January 21, 2022.



A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his daughter, Logan Hymel; granddaughter, Olivia LeBlanc; sister, Casey Hymel; niece and Godchild, Jade Clement; and uncle, Chris Hymel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Linda Hymel; grandparents, Isaac and Hilda Hymel, Lloyd Sr. and Theresa Hebert; and uncles, Lloyd Hebert Jr. and David Hebert.



Shane enjoyed hunting, and riding his motorcycle. He was a good friend and loving father, Poppy, son, and brother.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

January 23, 2022

Luke Joseph Ford

Read more