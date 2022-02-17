Shanna Denise Williams Marks

February 15, 1983 ~ February 12, 2022

Shanna Denise Williams Marks, a resident and native of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on Saturday February 12, 2022 at 9:15 am at her residence.

A memorial discourse will be held on Saturday February 19, 2022 via ZOOM.



Memories of Shanna will forever remain in the hearts of her husband, Lowell Marks; daughter, Alexandria Williams; parents, Elbert & Betty Williams; siblings, Dewanda (Jason) Corbett, Yolanda Moore, Jacqueline (Mark) Robert, John (Candice) Wilson, Jr., Elbert (Georgette) Moore, Alexander (Auriel) Williams and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Shanna was preceded in death maternal grandparents, Viola C. Moore and Joseph Thomas, Sr. and paternal grandparents, Sidney and Mildred Williams.

