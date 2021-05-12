Sharon Authement

August 8, 1951 – May 11, 2021

Sharon “Peanut” Bergeron Authement, 69, a native and resident of Houma, LA, was born August 8, 1951 and passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Samart Funeral Home, West Park, from 9:00 am till 11:00 am followed by the funeral time at 11:00 am.

She is survived by her son Justin (Misty) Matherne; grandchildren, Braedon, Amelia, and Harper; brothers, Dennis (Gail) Bergeron and Mark (Sammie) Bergeron; sister, Carolyn (Frank) Casper; numerous aunts and uncles.

She is preceded in death by her parents Mary Mildred and Adam Bergeron; sisters, Barbara (Norman) Dupre, and Jeanne Claire (Raymond) Thibodaux; numerous aunts and uncles.

Sharon’s greatest joys in life were spending time with family as well as singing and dancing.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Louisiana Lions Crippled Children’s Camp.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park, is in charge of the arrangements.