Sharon Fletcher Bascle, age 83, was born at Charity Hospital, New Orleans, La on January 29, 1941. She was a native of Ponchatoula, La and a current resident of Bourg, La. Sharon passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday April 30, 2024, at Thibodaux Healthcare Rehabilitation Center. After many years of complicated medical issues, she has now earned her Angel wings and has flown to Heaven to be with deceased family and friends who have paved her way and are waiting for her arrival. Her many years of various medical adventures have aided her to have a very wonderful outlook on life.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Richard T. “Dickie” Bascle; sons, Leslie T. Bascle and wife Vickie of Lacombe, La, Derek J. Bascle and wife Julie’ of Bourg, La; grandchildren, Anna Claire Bascle, Thomas Bascle, Caleb Bascle, Tyler Williams, Justin Husser and wife Samantha; great granddaughters, Avery and Addie Husser; one brother, Luther Fletcher II and wife Connie; two nephews, Shane and Sean and their families.

Sharon is a graduate of Southeastern LA University in Elementary Education. She moved to Bourg and began teaching 3rd grade at Lacache Elementary and later taught at Bourg Elementary for 32 years.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Bascle; her parents L.E. Fletcher and Augusta “Gussie” Raiford Fletcher; her in-laws, Merlin & Ruby Bascle, and a close family friend, Dr. Dean Ellithorpe.

Memorial services will be at St. Ann Catholic Church and burial in St. Ann Cemetery at a later date. Time and date will be posted in the church’s bulletin and updated by Samart Funeral Home.

The family is thankful to the many medical staff and numerous hospitals and clinics that have treated and cared for her needs during the many years and countless visits, admissions for testing and/or treatments needed to live to this wonderful life’s end. Special thanks to the most recent personal care she received this past year that allowed her to complete her journey to be with God.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.