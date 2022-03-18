Sharon G. St. Pierre

Radford A. Tregre
March 17, 2022

February 19, 1964 – March 15, 2022

Sharon G. St. Pierre, 58 a native of Galliano and resident of Cut Off passed away on Tuesday, March 15th, 2022.

A graveside service will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery on Thursday, March 17th, 2022 at 10:00 am.

Mrs. Sharon is survived by her partner of five years: Tammie White; children: Jason Breaux (Bethany) and Dorian St. Pierre (Brandon); grandchildren: Javen, Caden, Jordan, Hunter, Layne, and Alex; and mother: Dessie Guidry.

Mrs. St. Pierre was preceded in death by her husband: Darren St. Pierre; father: Jerry Guidry; and brother: Timmy Guidry.

Mrs. Sharon loved motorcycles, boat riding, fishing, and was a strong-willed woman. She loved her family especially her grandchildren and will be greatly missed by her family.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

 

