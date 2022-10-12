Sharon Jo Kennedy Collins, 68, passed away surrounded by her loving husband and family on October 9, 2022 at 10:40am. Sharon is a native of Dayton, TX and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. A Liturgy of the Word will follow at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00am with burial after services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Sharon is survived by her loving family; her husband of twenty-five years, Billy Collins; children, Ashley Pellegrin and spouse Jessa Miller, Brandi Pellegrin Morse and husband Sam Morse; siblings, Joey Kennedy, Kelli Kennedy Farmer; grandchildren, Tayler Spendlove and husband Chase Spendlove, Daemon Morse, Karlie Morse, Piper Morse, Kayla Pellegrin Cruz, Christine Pellegrin and spouse Michael Smith, Courtney Pellegrin, Korihn Scott and spouse Joey Scott, Sydney Parfait-Loupe and spouse Lauren Loupe; great grandchildren, Aliyah, Brynan, Chloe, Kaiyah.

Sharon is preceded in passing by her parents, Joe and Patricia Harper Kennedy.

Sharon enjoyed fishing, birdwatching, reading, coloring, and her pet malti-poo companion Daisy.

Sharon was an avid angler and loved to fish. She also enjoyed birdwatching at Grand Isle. Sharon’s favorite flower was the sunflower.

Sharon will be dearly missed by her many friends and family; but never forgotten and always loved.