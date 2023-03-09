Sharon Lirette, 56, of Houma, passed away peacfully on March 8, 2023.

She is survived by her son, Dustin Lirette (Tasha), husband, Chris Gibson,mother,Betty Jo Biggers Strickland,brothers, Michael Pitre (Theresa), James Pitre (Deb),sisters, Elizabeth Seyfarth, Sandra Pitre, along with two grandchileren, Conner Angelle, and Andrew Lirette.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Jeffery ( Hucky) Pitre, and sister, Susan Pitre.

Sharon, also known “Cissy” had a many talents and a love of being a ”Hot Shot” truck driver in the oilfield and playing pool in tournaments . She was known for her contagious smile and laughter. Sharon, spent alot of her free time, traveling throughout the country , being outdoor wearing her favortive pair of cowgirl boots, picking four-leaf clovers, and being a prankster around her loved ones. Sharon was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, and friend, she will truly be missed by all who loved and knew her. May she rest in peace.

