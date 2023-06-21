Sheila Ellender Matherne, a native and resident of Bourg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. She was 79 years old.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn Martin Matherne, Sr.; daughters, Angel Verdin (Chuckie) and Darkus Prosperie (Chad); son, Glenn M. Matherne, Jr. (Rose); sister, Karin Ellender Boquet (Russell). She is also survived by seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, MayBelle Blanchard Ellender and Eldred Francis Ellender; and sister, Callie Maria Ellender.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Ann Cemetery in Bourg.

Sheila had a full life, a fun life, and a fulfilled life. Her focus was on her family. Merci beaucoup to everyone involved in her long and difficult struggle with cancer. Bless you all!

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.