Sheila Foret

January 11, 1954 – July 15, 2022

On July 15, 2022, Sheila Ann Guidry Foret (68), a native of Bayou Black, LA and resident of Houma, LA passed peacefully into the Heavenly Kingdom.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home on Thursday, July 21, 2022, beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the Liturgy of the Word Service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Bayou Black Cemetery.

Sheila is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Dale Foret; son, Patrick Foret; sisters, Susan Boudreaux (Ray), Melanie Boudreaux (Randy), and Melinda Guidry; one niece; and numerous nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John L. and Iona B. Guidry; maternal grandparents, Lottie and Louis Breaux, Sr.; and paternal grandparents, John S. and Linda Guidry.

Sheila was an artist in her own right and loved to crochet. She was a giving soul, who recognized all as her own, whether they were blood family or not. Her family was everything to her. She used every day she had with those she loved to make sure they knew how important and special they were to her. Her family will miss their yearly calendar Christmas presents and will always remember her generosity and kindness.

Sheila will be deeply and dearly missed by all those who had the honor to know and love her.