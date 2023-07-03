Sheila Hebert Pellegrin, 65, a native and resident of Houma, gained her wings on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Bayou Blue Assembly of God from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am.

She is survived by her loving husband of over 47 years, Hubert “Beady” Pellegrin, Jr.; children, Jacob Pellegrin (Jaime), Dawn Matherne (Mitchel), Jennifer Saucier (Jerry), and Cody Pellegrin (Tiffany); nine grandchildren; siblings, David Hebert, Ann Dietzen, Ellen Hutchinson, Jerome Hebert, and Phyllis Landry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Philton and Margaret Hebert; and sister, Evelyn Hebert.

Sheila will forever be remembered as a kind and loving person, and spent her time taking care of the church. She enjoyed crocheting, and would often make gifts for her family and friends. Sheila will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

