Sheila Marie Ballard Starks

January 4, 2024
Sheila Marie Ballard Starks, 67, a resident of Schriever, LA, departed this life on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, surrounded by family.

Funeral Arrangements are pending at this time.

Sheila leaves to cherish her memories: 3 Sons, Hurley (Nakase) Starks, Jr., Kentrell Starks, and Dontrell Starks, all of Schriever, LA; 3 Daughters, Latrice (Timothy) Williams, and LaKeisha Starks, both of Schriever, LA and Delphie Starks of Thibodaux, LA; 3 Brothers, Earl (Rosa) Ballard, Sr. of Gray, LA, and Steve and Merlin Ballard of Schriever, LA; One Sister, Regina Winslow of Schriever, LA; 22 Grandchildren; 25 Great-Grandchildren; Godchild, Bobby Gray; and Companion, Louis Jackson.


She is preceded in death by her Husband, Hurley Starks, Sr.; Father, Johnny Ballard, Sr,;  Mother, Clara Bell Ballard; Grandchild, Daelyn Starks; Brothers, Johnny Ballard, Jr. and Melvin Ballard Sr.; Sister, Altheia Duroncelay; and Brother-in-law, Charles Winslow, Sr.

 

