Sheila Marie LeBlanc, aged 86, a native and resident of Houma passed away on Tuesday January 24.2023 at 4:38 AM.

A visitation in her honor will be held at St. Francis DeSales Cathedral on Friday January 27,2023 from 9:00 Am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM with interment to follow in St. Francis De Sales Mausoleum.

Sheila is survived by her sister, Dona Lee LeBlanc and her favorite friends Kenny and Laurie Hamner and Lynn Myers.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents Donald Paul and Juliet Daunis LeBlanc.

Sheila retired after 34 years as a business teacher with 3.5 years at Raceland High School and 31 years at South Terrebonne High School. Always keeping busy, she volunteered for 34 years at Terrebonne General Medical Center.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the LeBlanc family.