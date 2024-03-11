Sheila Neill Gamberella, 71, a native of Bourg and resident of Chauvin, passed away on March 8, 2024.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her son, Bobby Lee Martin Sr. and wife Alisha; daughter, Jessica Lyn Brown and husband Terry; grandchildren, Logan Verdin, Bobby Martin, Alexis Williams, and Jozlyn Brown; great granddaughter, Nylie Johnson; brother, Patrick Neill, Graham Neill and wife Kathy, and Michael Neill; sister, Christine Bergeron.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nolan Gamberella; parents, Veronica and Henry Neill; brother in law, Michael Bergeron; and sister in law, Tammy Neill.

Sheila was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.