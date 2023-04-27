Sheila Rhodes Thibodeaux, 75, died Monday, April 24, 2023 at 2:30 pm. Born May 6, 1947 she was a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Chuck Thibodeaux, Jr.; sons, Thomas Thibodeaux (Tanya) and Jason G. Thibodeaux (Jenny); grandchildren, Jarred (Nikki), Jude, Landon (Brooke), Cheramie (Mark, Jr.); great grandchildren, Danica, Kayden, Skiler, Ethan, Kohen, Harlow, Kasten, Ava, Jameson; siblings, Darlene Gros, Penny Rhodes; goddaughters, Allison Gros, Charity Rhodes, Donna Tenney; nephew, Draven and her precious dog, Maggie

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Rhodes, Jr. and Ethel LeJeune Rhodes; sister, Lucy Rhodes.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, fishing, traveling and camping. She had a heart of gold and was the most selfless and loving person who was always willing to lend help to anyone in need.

In honor of Mrs. Sheila’s wishes there will be no services.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.