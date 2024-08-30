Shelby “Don” Loyd died peacefully at home on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at the age of 86.

A Celebration of Life will begin with Visitation on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 9am until mass at 11am at Annunziata Catholic Church.

Shelby is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Celeste Peltier Loyd, his children Shelby “Donnie” Loyd, III (Laurie), Jeff Loyd (Sheri), and Cynthia Percle (Cary) and son-in-law Gary Pierce, Jr. He had 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Shelby was preceded in death by his parents Shelby and Martha Loyd, his loving daughter Courtney Pierce, grandsons Brandon Michael Loyd and Carter Lirette.

Shelby was born in Brookhaven, Mississippi and grew up in New Orleans but he spent many summers with his cousins and relatives in Brookhaven. At 16 years old, while still in high school, he earned his pilot’s license. He was in the Marine Corp for 7 years. After completing his military service, he enjoyed working in radio and television for many years. Thereafter, he went to work for Penrod Drilling Co as an Electrical Supervisor building rigs in Glasgow, Scotland, Abu-Dhabi and the Gulf of Mexico. After leaving the oilfield, he owned Terrebonne Clock and Vacuum and where he was known as the “Clock Man”. After closing that business, he became a successful Real Estate Agent.

He was a great storyteller and he spent countless hours telling fantastic stories. He lived for his family and his family was his treasure.