Sheldon Rogers Lirette, 66, a native of Dularge and a resident of Lockport, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, April 8, 2024.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Memorial Service at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Terrebonne Memorial Park.

He is survived by his daughter, entire world, Shelly Lirette Gros; also his son-in-law, Jacob Uzee; grandchildren, Daimen Gros, Kade Gros, and Spencer Uzee; great-grandchild, Dailen Gros; siblings, Carolyn Morris, and husband Gary, Mary Dupre, and husband Mike, Terry Lirette, and wife Kathy, Burton Lirette, and wife Kathleen, Jescynthia Gros, and husband Gary, Jerry Lirette, and Jackie Haynes, and husband Kirk; and many extended family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson “Jack” Lirette and Ouida LaCoste Lirette; siblings, Joycelyn Hebert, and husband Roger, and Charles “Buddy” Lirette, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Adam LaCoste and Edna DeHart LaCoste; and paternal grandparents, Willie Lirette and Malinda DeHart Lirette.

Sheldon will forever be remembered as a loving father, grandfather or “Shel-Bo”, brother, and friend. He enjoyed gardening, playing Pedro, cornhole, going to the casino, fishing, and watching NASCAR, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Sheldon would walk in and light up the whole room with his friendly personality, loved cracking jokes, and making everyone smile. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

