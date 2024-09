Shelia Ann Theriot, 72, a native of Harvey and a resident of Houma, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2024.

She is survived by her sister, Diane Sharp; brothers, Dennis Kersey and Tommy Kersey; former husband, Joseph Theriot; step daughter, Jeanie Clement and husand Henry; grandchildren, Elizabeth Clement and husband Dwayne and Ronnie Clement and wife Candice; and great-grandchild, Ava Giroir.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin R. Kersey and Lena Nicolosi Kersey; brothers, Bobby Kersey and Timmy Kersey; and sister, Gloria Kersey.

