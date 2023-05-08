Shelton Paul Guidry, 83, a native of Kaplan, LA and resident of Houma, passed away on May 5, 2023.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 10, 2023 from 9am to 11am, with the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Anthony Guidry and companion Laura; daughters, Rebecca Bonvillain and husband Troy, Rhonda Williams and husband Ray, and Dawn Henson and husband Dewayne; 7 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Hebert Guidry; parents, Mason Guidry Sr. Elita Schexnaider Guidry; brothers, Bufford Guidry and Mason Guidry Jr.

Shelton was an amazing and gentle person who was always there for everyone. He would lend a helping hand and was known as a fixer. In his spare time, he loved listening to music, especially to 94.9, and riding his motorcycle. He retired from Freeport-McMoRan. Shelton was married to Jeanetta for 63 wonderful years. He was a loving husband, dad, and granddad who had a heart of gold. He will be missed greatly and never forgotten.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.