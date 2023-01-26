Sheri Dupre Dixon, born August 21, 1973 passed away on Monday, January 22, 2023. She was a resident of Atlanta, GA and native of Houma, LA.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Monday, January 30th, 2023 at Annunziata Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Terrebonne Memorial Park.

She is survived by her two son’s Owen Michael Dixon and Jackson Holmes Dixon both residents of Atlanta, GA; father, Marvin Joseph Dupre and wife Wandy Button Dupre of Houma, LA; brother, Andy Dupre of New Orleans, LA; and in-laws, Tyler & Diane Dixon of Atlanta, GA.

She was preceded in death by her mother Glenda Domangue Dupre.

Sheri was a loving, loyal, and devoted Mother, Daughter, Sister, and Friend. Her entire life she was a die-hard Saints fan “WHO DAT” and an avid reader and writer. She loved Cajun cooking especially a good gumbo. Her signature gumbo required a dark roux because there was no other acceptable way. She coached many of us to “PUSH THAT ROUX” when we called for assistance.

Sheri was loved and adored by many friends and family throughout her life. She was the light in every room.

Sheri would never allow life to become too busy for those she loved. She was selfless and enjoyed life with a unique and definitive sense of humor. She was always smiling and willing to help others. She had a way of making others experience peace, happiness and of course laughter when she was near. Her kindness and compassion are the beautiful gifts she gave each person who was lucky enough to meet her.

Sheri was a graduate of Ellender High School of Houma, attended Nicholls State University and Louisiana State University. Sheri was employed as Manager of Donations for Agnes Scott College in Atlanta. She loved literature and poetry and was studying at Agnes Scott toward an English Literature Degree.

Sheri was a moderator for a book group for years and she wrote a short story that was in an anthology published for charity. She was a gifted and natural writer with the best instincts. Sheri was in the middle of writing a book with the most amazing characters and had strong aspirations of having her book published for the world to enjoy.

Pallbearers will be: Owen Dixon, Jackson Dixon, Tyler (Charlie) Dixon III, Andy Dupre, Bart Domangue, and Keith St. Pierre.

Thank you to Sheri’s healthcare providers and facilities in Baton Rouge and New Orleans; especially Dr. Gia Tyson, Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital, Ochsner Hospital, and Landmark of Baton Rouge.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.