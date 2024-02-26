His lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord. Matthew 25:21

Sheriff Blaise W. Smith received his heavenly reward in the afternoon hours of Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the age of 75 surrounded in love by family and friends at St. Joseph Carpenter House in Lafayette following a lengthy illness.

Blaise was born into the military family of Bert and Mae Smith on December 7, 1948 in San Diego, one of four children. An immensely proud veteran of the United States Army he served in combat during the Vietnam War. Following his time in the Army, Blaise began a lifelong career in Law Enforcement dedicating over 50 years working with various agencies, culminating in his serving the citizens of St. Mary Parish as Sheriff since 2018 until his passing. Known for his “open door” policy, he strived to make our community a safer place as well as putting the needs of his fellow brothers and sisters in blue first and foremost.

Truly a man with a servant’s heart, Blaise exemplified the meaning of dedication, integrity, faithfulness, compassion, and honesty. He had a bigger than life personality all while remaining humble, never forgetting where he came from and the people who helped along the way. He was a treasure chest of stories which drew you in and kept you engaged, some making you laugh while others would bring you to tears.

His dedication to serving others wasn’t just through his service to his country and his work in Law Enforcement. Blaise was also a man with a strong faith in Christ. This faith compelled him to share Christ’s love with all he came in contact with and taught him the true meaning of service and loving your neighbor. He led countless church services to bring the word of God to others, preached an unknown number of funerals for those he knew as well as those he didn’t, and stood hand in hand with those going through all sorts of trials and tribulations, all in an effort to bring God’s love, comfort, and peace to others. Many looked forward to and will miss his daily prayers he shared through social media.

A 32nd degree Mason, Blaise was a member of the Franklin Masonic F. & A.M. Lodge 57 as well as the Breaux Bridge Lodge 746. He was a three time past Master, served as secretary for 23 years, and served two consecutive years as Chaplain of the 11th Masonic District.

Though he was a man of many hats, one of his favorites was definitely the red and white hat he wore as one of Santa’s helpers, along with his wife Karen who gave Mrs. Claus a helping hand. When the Christmas season rolled around the twinkle in his eyes grew bigger and bigger. Whether he was riding in a parade or simply sitting on the bayou side at Franklin’s Christmas on the Bayou light display for families to take free photos with Santa, the joy that he brought to innumerable children and grownups alike was evident and was truly mutual.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 22 years, Karen McGoff Smith; his three children, Brent W. Smith and his companion Bethany Sonnier, Bridget Smith Buck and her husband Dr. John Buck, and Keely Jean Smith and her fiancé Cornelius Johnson; his three bonus children, Tava Deslatte Robichaux, Tandra Deslatte Hebert and her husband John, and Larry “Teddy” Deslatte III and his wife Celeste; 19 grandchildren, Braylon, Gavyn, Avery, Addison, Keelyn, Natalie, Isaiah, Blaise, Brendon, Briana, Rebekah, Austin, MaKaila, Johnaé, Ryan, Caleb, Grace, Collin, and Madelyn; great grandchildren, Rylee, Foster, Ivy, Blake, Noah, Austin Jr., Rosélyn, Kinley, Karsyn, Londyn, and Delilah; his sister, Patty Smith May; his brother-in-law, Richard McGoff and his wife Mary Lynn; his sister-in-law, Lea Salvador and her husband Neil; his brother in Christ, Ronald C. Williams and his wife Judy; his Army brother, Ted Horsman and his wife Jeannie; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert W. Smith and Mae Thieme Smith; two brothers, Orlin David Smith and Scott Lawrence Smith; his mother-in-law, Claire Giroir McGoff; his brothers-in-law, Robert McGoff, Raymond McGoff, and Davey May; and his infant granddaughter, Kailyn Elizabeth Hebert.

A Law Enforcement Motorcade will leave Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin on Thursday, February 29th, processing through St. Mary Parish, ending at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium where a gathering of family and friends will be held beginning at 11:00 AM. Funeral services will begin at 3:00 PM. with Rev. Mo Seneca officiating. Military Honors will follow. Serving as pallbearers will be Deputies from the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office. Honorary pallbearers will be Braylon Smith, Isaiah Richard, Blaise Lott, Brendon Sturgeon, Austin Hebert, and Collin Deslatte. Following the services, cremation will take place with interment held privately at a later date.

A bright light has gone out and our community will not be the same, but he would not want anyone to be sad, but rather to rejoice for him, that he is with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider honoring Sheriff Smith by donating in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, or online at support.woundedwarriorproject.org, or by phone at 855-448-3997.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Nursing Care Home Health, Dr. Kristi Prejeant Rink, Dr. Rachel Barry, Dr. Mhadgut and staff, Fresenius Dialysis, Acadian Ambulance, Dr. John Buck, St. Joseph Carpenter House, Nurse Nicole Soularie who cared for him in the very beginning of his illness and became like family, and all other medical personnel that cared for him during these last two years.

Family and friends may view Sheriff Smith’s obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, (337) 828-5426.